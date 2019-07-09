Beyoncé Drips In Diamonds Alongside Blue Ivy At ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

The Queen of Pride Rock has arrived!

At the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King,” Beyoncé hit the red carpet in impeccable style. The musical icon, who voiced Nala in Jon Favreau’s live-action remake, wore a breathtaking Alexander McQueen mini dress encrusted with diamonds. The blazer-style ensemble featured a sheer train with jewel detailing.

Bey accessorized the look with even more sparkle, wearing statement hoop earrings and a diamond necklace.

The “Hold Up” singer brought a special plus-one for her big night: daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The 7-year-old coordinated with her mama in her own dazzling blazer dress and wore her hair in two top buns, each encircled with diamonds.