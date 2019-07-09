Beyoncé Drips In Diamonds Alongside Blue Ivy At ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

The Queen of Pride Rock has arrived!

At the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King,” Beyoncé hit the red carpet in impeccable style. The musical icon, who voiced Nala in Jon Favreau’s live-action remake, wore a breathtaking Alexander McQueen mini dress encrusted with diamonds. The blazer-style ensemble featured a sheer train with jewel detailing.

Bey accessorized the look with even more sparkle, wearing statement hoop earrings and a diamond necklace.

Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The “Hold Up” singer brought a special plus-one for her big night: daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The 7-year-old coordinated with her mama in her own dazzling blazer dress and wore her hair in two top buns, each encircled with diamonds.

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé attend the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Beyoncé's Little Princess: The Cutest Moments From Blue Ivy

Beyoncé’s Little Princess: The Cutest Moments From Blue Ivy

View Gallery

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.