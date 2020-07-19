Beyoncé Drops New ‘Black Is King’ Trailer Featuring Jay-Z, Naomi Campbell & More

Beyoncé is delivering star power with “Black Is King.”

The 24-time Grammy winner, who is credited as writer, director and executive producer, released a new trailer for the visual album, featuring appearances by husband Jay-Z and mom Tina Knowles Lawson, as well as Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and more.

The forthcoming film is based on the music from “The Lion King: The Gift.” It will premiere July 31 on Disney+, just two weeks after the live-action remake debuted in theaters last year. Many artists featured on the soundtrack are also included in “Black Is King” and fans will be treated to full-length videos for the songs “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power.”

According to Disney, the latest project “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” The visual album was in production for one year, filming in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. “From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film’s rich tableau and vibrant choreography,” the studio said.

Disney has also reached a distribution deal to make “Black Is King” available on much of the African continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Gabon, Cape Verde and more through MultiChoice Group’s M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.

— Gabi Duncan