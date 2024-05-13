Katy Perry Is ‘Emotional’ Ahead Of Final ‘American Idol’ Episode: ‘I Will Take It With Me’

Katy Perry’s time as a judge on “American Idol” is almost up!

The 39-year-old singer is ending her tenure on the hit reality competition show next week and wrapped up her final Disney night by dressing up as Cinderella—a character she said really embodies her time on the show.

“This whole thing has been a true Cinderella story,” she told Access Hollywood. “Being on ‘Idol’ for seven seasons, getting to know the roots of America and falling in love with them and just seeing all these kids’ lives change, that’s my ball.”

Similar to Cinderella, Katy’s time at her ball is almost up!

Next week’s finale will be her last and the “Roar” singer told Access it’s hard talk about leaving the show.

“It is definitely feeling emotional,” she admitted. “I’m not really trying to talk about it much because I get a little emotional. But I will take it with me for the rest of my days, in my heart, it lives on, on the internet for better or for worse. And I’m just hopeful that ‘Idol’ stays fun and constructive and honest and competitive.”

Katy, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have served as judges on “American Idol” since the reboot of the show in 2018. In February the fireworks singer confirmed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she will be exiting “American Idol” after this season’s finale. It hasn’t been announced who will replace Katy next season.

“American Idol” season finale airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, and the next day on Hulu.