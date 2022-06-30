Beyoncé Goes Nearly Nude In Jaw-Dropping ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover

Beyoncé’s Renaissance era is here – and she’s leaving little to the imagination!

The music icon took to her social media on Thursday to share the official cover artwork of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” which is set to drop on July 29.

For the cover, Beyoncé is captured sitting on a silver holographic horse while donning a diamond-encrusted bikini that strategically covers parts of her toned body. She opted for a bright red lip, a wavy hairstyle and smoky eye makeup to complete the jaw-dropping look.

Not only did the 40-year-old debut her upcoming album’s artwork, but she also wrote a lengthy caption about how her new music “allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom,” she wrote.

Adding, “It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

