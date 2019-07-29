Beyonce Perfectly Looks The Part At Niece’s Gatsby-Themed Birthday Bash

Beyonce totally nailed old Hollywood glamour as she stepped out for a “Great Gatsby” themed bash!

On Saturday, the “Formation” songstress and her hubby Jay-Z attended the 21st birthday celebration of their niece, Teanna and perfectly embodied the ‘20s style from the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel!

Bey shared some photos of the look on Instagram, showcasing the vintage-looking beaded dress from the Walter collection.

The “Spirit” singer paired the one-shoulder, fitted red gown with a matching pair of feather-tassle Jimmy Choo heels that peeked through her thigh-high slit.

Beyonce kept her hair down in tight curls and went with a natural makeup look for the event.

As for her dapper date, Jay-Z wore a white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie, and black slacks to the glamourous affair, which he jazzed up with a white cane and scarf.

Beyonce has been very busy the past couple of months!

The “Destiny’s Child” alum starred as Nala in the live-action remake of “The Lion King” and recorded an entire album inspired by the film’s release called, “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy was even a breakout star in the “Spirit” music video from the new album and received a writing credit for the track “Brown Skin Girl.”

Others featured on the album include Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, and of course her hubby Jay-Z.