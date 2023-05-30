Beyoncé Reflects On Daughter Blue Ivy Joining Her Onstage At Renaissance Tour: ‘I’m So Proud and Thankful To Be Your Mama’

Blue Ivy Carter got it from her mama!

Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter joined her up on stage for her Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris, France on Friday and Monday night.

The proud mama praised her daughter in an Instagram post on Monday following her dance during Beyoncé’s “My Power” and “Black Parade” performances.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” she captioned her post. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Blue matched her mom by sporting a shimmering silver jumpsuit and perfectly executed choreography alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers, in a photos and videos shared by Beyoncé.

Blue was feeling the love from the audience and from her mom onstage. “Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé said before giving her an applause following her dance.

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s mom and Blue’s grandma, took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a video of the crowd cheering for Blue following her dance performance.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter. No fear,” Tina captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Queen Bey’s first born has joined her onstage. Back in January, Blue joined her mom for a duet of their song “Brown Skin Girl” when Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai.

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm earlier this month, marking her first solo tour in seven years. The “Break My Soul” songstress dropped her 7th studio album “Renaissance” in July 2022 and fans are still raving about the new music.

Even her fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland loves the album. She gushed to Access Hollywood at the 2022 AMA Awards that “Break My Soul,” “Gets you in a mood.”

