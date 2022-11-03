Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photo Of Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one proud family!

On Thursday, Queen Bey shared a rare photo of her and Jay-Z’s three kids, 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, dressed up as “The Proud Family” for Halloween.

In the adorable picture, the “CUFF IT” songstress dressed up as both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama, while her husband dressed up as Oscar.

Their kids fully embodied other characters from the hit animated show, with Blue Ivy taking on Penny Proud and the twins portraying toddlers BeBe and CeCe Proud.

The sweet family photo shows a tender moment between Jay-Z and Rumi. The five-year-old adorably points her fingers at her dad as he smiles down at her.

“Family every single day and night,” the Grammy winner captioned the photo.

The Carter family usually likes to keep their personal life very low-key, but they have been peeling back the curtain over the past few months.

Blue Ivy stepped out with her famous parents last month at the WACO Theater Center Wearable Art Gala and famously bid $95,000 for a pair of diamond earrings once worn by her mother.

The 10-year-old has also been featured in her mom’s Ivy Park Adidas campaign alongside her younger sister Rumi.

In December 2021, the two girls looked fierce posing with their mom for the Halls of Ivy ad.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008. The pair welcomed Blue on Jan.7, 2012 and later welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

-Emely Navarro