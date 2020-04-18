Beyoncé Thanks ‘True Heroes’ Working During COVID-19 For ‘One World: Together At Home’ Special

Beyoncé is feeling grateful.

The Grammy winner took part of the “One World: Together at Home” special this weekend, where she took a moment to thank essential workers who are helping out and still working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety,” she said. “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

Beyoncé at One World – Together at home ❤️ #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/DVylTuwzJh — sofia (@hiveisforyonce) April 19, 2020

She continued saying, “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

The superstar also shared some statistics while on screen.

“A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, shows that of COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African Americans. Please protect yourselves. We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world,” she said.

Bey concluded by ending things on a positive note.

“I know it’s very hard. But please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes,” she said. “Good night and god bless you.”

Beyonce isn’t the only superstar to take part of the concert event. Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also took part.

The special aimed to raise funds for the World Health Organization and Global Citizen amid the pandemic.

— Stephanie Swaim