Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Carter Breaks Sister Blue Ivy’s Billboard Record With ‘Cowboy Carter’ Hit

Who run the music charts? Beyoncé’s girls!

At just 6 years old, the superstar’s younger daughter, Rumi Carter, broke her big sister Blue Ivy’s record as the youngest female artist to appear on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Rumi’s vocals on the “Cowboy Carter” track “Protector” alongside her famous mom made history this week, succeeding a then-7-year-old Blue Ivy’s 2019 Hot 100 debut with “Brown Skin Girl” from Bey’s “Lion King” album.

“Protector” features a sweet opening line from Rumi as she requests an irresistible favor from Bey.

“Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?” she asks.

Per Billboard, the song hit No. 42 on the Hot 100 following the blockbuster release of “Cowboy Carter,” which marked a new career – and genre – milestone for Beyoncé herself. The superstar’s country record had the best-selling first week of any album this year following its March 29 release and its lead single “Texas Hold ‘Em” made Queen Bey the only Black female artist to top Billboard’s Hot 100 country chart.

“Protector” is the fourth song on “Cowboy Carter’s” extensive tracklist, and its placement may not be a coincidence! Four has long been a meaningful number for Beyoncé, as she and husband Jay-Z both have birthdays on the fourth day of the month and celebrate their wedding anniversary on April 4 as well.

The powerhouse has said she considers it her lucky number, so the Beyhive is likely not surprised to see Rumi make her music debut in such an important spot!