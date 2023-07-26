Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson After 8 Years Of Marriage

Tina Knowles is ending her marriage to husband Richard Lawson, Access Hollywood confirms.

The mother of singers Beyoncé and Solange filed to divorce her spouse of more than eight years on Wednesday, per court documents obtained by Access.

The businesswoman listed Tuesday as her and Richard’s separation date and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for the pair for comment.

Tina and Richard tied the knot in California in April 2015 after less than two years of dating and decades of friendship.

Their nuptials marked the fashion designer’s second wedding. From 1980 to 2011, she was married to Matthew Knowles, with whom she welcomed her musical daughters.