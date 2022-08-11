Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Earns Her 70 New RIAA Certifications

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been listening to Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” essentially nonstop since it came out. It’s just that good.

And now, Beyoncé has even more decorations to once again prove she really is THAT GIRL.

In the midst of “Renaissance’s” immense popularity, the Recording Industry Association of America has officially awarded her 70 new certifications for massive sales and streaming tallies. Amongst the long list of accolades is an impressive 9x PLATINUM tracks, meaning nine songs have each sold over 1 million units.

The RIAA awards certification is based on the number of albums and singles sold through retail and other ancillary markets. With these additional certifications, Beyoncé is now the 6th most certified artist and 3rd most awarded female artist in all of US music history with a total 114 million RIAA Single Awards. Eminem still holds the number one spot with 166 million, and Rihanna and Taylor Swift are both ahead of Beyoncé with 155 and 134 million respectively.

Not that we needed convincing, but these new certifications only serve to prove that Beyoncé truly does not miss.

And if you haven’t listened to “Renaissance” yet, what are you waiting for!

_

Hayley Santaflorentina