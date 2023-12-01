Bhad Bhabie Confirms Pregnancy In First Baby Bump Photo

How ’bout that? Bhad Bhabie is pregnant.

The rapper, who rose to fame after coining the viral catchphrase “cash me outside” on a 2016 “Dr. Phil” appearance, confirmed she’s expecting her first child in a new Instagram post on Friday.

Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, showed off her growing bump in side-by-side mirror selfies. The 20-year-old appeared fresh-faced while posing in a simple white tee and grey sweatpants. She avoided leaving a caption on her post, but fans clearly got the message and flocked to the comment section with reactions to her big news.

The announcement comes weeks after Bhabie returned to social media with birthday wishes for boyfriend Le Vaughn, sharing a photo of the pair sitting courtside at an NBA game. She and her beau have reportedly been dating since 2020 and appeared to get tattoos of each other’s names earlier this year.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” artist has found success in the music industry since her troubled early teens and is said to have earned more than $50 million in one year from her popular OnlyFans page.

As of Dec. 1, further information about her baby-to-be, including a due date, is still under wraps.