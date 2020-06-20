James Van Der Beek Reveals His Wife Suffered A Miscarriage At 17 Weeks Pregnant

James Van Der Beek revealed on Instagram that his wife Kimberly recently suffered another miscarriage.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he began.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum went on to reveal that they rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions,” he said.

Despite the sad situation, the actor says he feels compelled to share a message.

“And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other,” he wrote. “The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other? And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone”

The message really resonated with his followers.

One fan showed solidarity writing, “Having been through this multiple times give yourself grieving time. Despite the beautiful family you already have it doesn’t make it hurt any less. So sad, prayers for you xxx.”

Another sent their love to him commenting, “There really are no words adequate for this situation. Sending you all love and healing.”

A third person praised James for sharing the story saying, “Holding you all in my thoughts. Prenatal loss is one of the most unmeasurable losses we face. I respect you tremendously for speaking about it and giving it a safe space to be. Hold each other closer xo Love and light to surround all of you through your journey.”

— Stephanie Swaim