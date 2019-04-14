‘Big Little Lie’s Season 2 Trailer Is Here & We Can’t Wait

“Big Little Lies” has a new trailer and tbh we can’t wait for Season 2!

The trailer has some majorly melancholy vibes, as a man asks Jane (Shailene Woodley) if she’s one of the “Monterey Five,” which seems to upset her.

“It’s the way he said it, you know,” Jane tells Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Renata (Laura Dern).

“How did he say it?” asks Renata.

“Like we all have scarlet letters on our backs,” replies Jane.

It then jumps to a shot of Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) running in the woods. “It’s gonna get us, it’s gonna get us all,” she tells Madeline.

“Who are you talking about?” Madeline asks.

“The lie,” Bonnie responds with a concerned look on her face.

Then, fans get a glimpse of Meryl Streep, who can be heard saying “My son is dead, and I want to know what happened that night, I’m very tempted to ask you, but I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?” she says to Madeline.

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram to react to the trailer.

“The #MontereyFive are BACK!!! Who’s ready for #BigLittleLies Season 2?! Coming June 9th on @HBO,” she wrote.

“Big Little Lies” will be back on June 9 on HBO.

