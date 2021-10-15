Bill Clinton Hospitalized For Infection That Spread To His Bloodstream (Report)

Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital on Thursday for a non-Covid related infection but is on the mend.

The former President was brought to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a urinary tract infection which spread to his bloodstream, his doctors tell CNN.

“He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” according to a statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack.

“The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon,” the statement concluded.

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Clinton has been in the ICU for privacy and safety not because he needs intensive care, according to CNN.

The 75-year-old was in California for a private event for his foundation on Tuesday when he began feeling fatigued and was admitted to the hospital after testing.

Angel Urena, Clinton’s spokesperson said in a Tweet on Thursday that the former President is “on the mend” and “in good spirits.”

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Angel said.

