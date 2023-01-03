Jeremy Renner In ICU After Surgery For ‘Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries,’ From Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has extensive injuries stemming from a weather-related snowplow accident.

The “Hawkeye” actor suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery on Monday, his rep tells NBC News. He remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.

The “Avengers” star was airlifted to the hospital following the accident where his plow, called a snowcat, reportedly ran over one of his legs while he was plowing the road near his Tahoe home following a big New Year’s eve storm, according to TMZ.



“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” his rep said in a statement to NBC News on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff’s office was called to Renner’s home near Reno, Nevada, a public information officer told NBC News.

In the past the “Marvel” star has posted multiple videos and photos on his social media accounts showing snowy conditions. In one video shared on Instagram two weeks ago, shows Renner driving a snow plow, captioned, “pave new paths, holiday adventures.”

Another video shared a week ago showed snow being plowed with the captions, “Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids.”

In November 2021, Access Hollywood spoke to him about how he trained to get into character for the iconic superhero.

