Bill Cosby Being Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby will be released from prison after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

According to court papers obtained by Access Hollywood on Wednesday, an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old has already served more than two years of his three-to-10-year sentence at a state prison in Pennsylvania and had vowed to serve all 10 years.

The former actor was convicted of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his estate and was charged in 2015. A prosecutor at the time discovered newly unsealed evidence and Cosby was arrested just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

The trial judge permitted one other accuser to testify at Cosby’s first trial but The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that after the judge allowed an additional five accusers to testify at the retrial about their experiences with Cosby in the 1980s’ it tainted the trial.

However, a lower appeals court found that it was the additional accusers testifying showed a pattern of behavior which included drugging and molesting women.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson released a statement following his conviction being overturned, “We want to thank the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. This is what we have been fighting for and this is justice and justice for black America. This is the justice Mr. Cosby has been fighting for. They saw the light. He waived his fifth amendment right and settled out of court. He was given a deal and he had immunity. He should have never been charged. I want to thank all my attorneys.”

Cosby’s conviction sparked the #MeToo movement as he was the first celebrity tried for his alleged past behavior and there is speculation that his conviction being overturned could cause other cases to be called into question.