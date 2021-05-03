Bill Gates and Wife Melinda Split After 27 Years Of Marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates have called it quits after 27 years of marriage.

The Microsoft co-founder, 65, announced the sad news in a joint statement posted to Twitter on Monday. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” it read.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement continued.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” they added.

Bill and Melinda wed in Hawaii on January 1, 1994. They’re parents to children Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18.

