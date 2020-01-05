Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Make Romantic Red Carpet Debut At 2020 Golden Globes

It’s official! Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson just took their relationship to an A-list level.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, weeks after sparking romance rumors with multiple public outings. The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian and the “Hart of Dixie” alum got cozy while walking hand-in-hand and posing for photos with their arms around one another.

The lovebirds chose coordinating fashion for their big night. Rachel, 38, stunned in a dramatic black gown with a sheer lace bodice and gold detail at the hem, while Bill opted for an always-classic tux. The evening also marked a special celebration for the pair. The 41-year-old actor is up for Best Actor honors for his work as the title character in HBO’s dark comedy “Barry,” a role for which he’s already won two Emmys.

Bill was previously married to Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. The exes share three daughters. Rachel dated her “Jumper” co-star Hayden Christensen off and on for 10 years before their 2017 split. They have one daughter together, 5-year-old Briar Rose.

Bill and Rachel’s history dates back farther than fans may remember — they both starred in the 2013 film “The To Do list,” which was written and directed by Bill’s then-wife, Maggie.

— Erin Biglow