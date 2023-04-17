Henry Winkler Says He’s ‘Fortunate’ To Be Part Of ‘Barry’ Series Success

Henry Winkler is reflecting on his time on the hit show “Barry.”

Access Hollywood spoke to the 77-year-old on the red carpet at the premiere and he explained shared why he is proud of the series.

“I am not only proud I am also fortunate. What a thing that I got the yes to come and joint his cast, oh my goodness. Alec and Bill, I mean thank heaven that they met for coffee,” he said.

WATCH: Henry Winkler Reveals Bill Hader Had A ‘No Asshole’ Policy On The Set Of ‘Barry’

He also opening up about the sweet treats he brought to set for the crew of “Barry.”

“I love Bundt cakes…the crew loved them,” he added. “What I wanted to do was to say thank you each time I brought one for the most incredible crew. You know if you love the crew they take care of you. But I mean in the sleet, in rain, in the cold, in the heat, in the sand, in the pavement. They’re an amazing bunch of men and women.”

“Barry” season 4 is out now on HBO Max.