Bill Hader Teases What Fans Can Expect From ‘Barry’ Final Season

Bill Hader is opening up about if he thinks fans will be excited for the final season of “Barry.”

“Yeah, I think so. Hopefully they’ll be entertained. That is all you can really do,” he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet of at the final season’s premiere.

The 44-year-old also reacting to the early Emmy buzz his show, “Barry” is getting for it’s fourth season.

“I’m proud of the show and [that] people are entertained. Award stuff, it’s all really nice. And reviews, it’s all really nice but all I can try to make is something I find interesting,” he said.

He also revealed that he wants his three daughters to meet Carol Burnett after she sent him her love through Access.

“I’d love for my kids to meet her and we can have a dinner or something, I think that would be really exciting,” he said.

“Barry” season 4 is out now on HBO Max.