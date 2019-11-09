Bill Murray Will Reprise His Iconic Role For the 2020 Remake Of ‘Ghostbusters’

Who ya gonna call? Bill Murray, apparently! The actor will reprise his role from the original “Ghostbusters” movies in a remake coming out next year.

Bill’s costar from the original films Dan Aykroyd confirmed on “The Greg Hill Show” that both he and Bill Murray will appear in the 2020 remake of the film, along with original cast members Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

The movie, set to be released in July 2020, will be a direct sequel to the 1984 and 1989 movies. Director Jason Reitman decided to ignore the events of the 2016 all-female reboot, and instead pick up the franchise from where the original two films left off.

Dan Aykroyd couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the latest “Ghostbusters” reboot. “Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation,” Dan said on Friday. “It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters.”

While Bill Murray will play Dr. Peter Venkman again, this movie will not directly follow the original cast, instead showing the story of a family moving back to a small town and discovering all of the supernatural elements their new home has to offer.

The new cast is chock-full of incredible actors. Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon are all in the new movie!

“It’s gonna be scary, it’s gonna be thought-provoking, it’s gonna be very heartfelt,” Dan said of the remake. Dan—we’re ready to believe you!