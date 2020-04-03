Bill Withers, Iconic Singer-Songwriter Behind ‘Lean On Me’ Dies At 81

Legendary soul singer Bill Withers has passed away from heart complications, his family told the Associated Press. The “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” singer was 81 years old.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the Withers’ family statement read.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones,” the statement continued.

Bill, who stopped recording music in the 1980s, was known for creating songs that stand the test of time. The Grammy award winner’s first timeless classic, “Ain’t No Sunshine,” came out in 1971 and spent a whopping 16 weeks in the top 40 music charts.

A year later, Withers came out with the song we have all probably listened to during hard times, “Lean On Me.”

Both “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” are included in Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest songs of all time, and “Lean On Me” was played at both President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton’s inauguration ceremonies

As news of the iconic singer’s passing made headlines, celebrities from all corners of the world took to social media to say just how much they had been impacted by his longstanding music career.

Tributes from Bill’s fellow musicians flooded in— Lenny Kravitz tweeted that his soul is full with Bill’s music

Chance The Rapper also mourned the singer’s loss and said listening to Bill’s music brought back good memories.

The songwriter’s influence wasn’t limited to the music industry. Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson said he grew up on Withers’ music and that he will never be forgotten. Dwyane Wade also shared his condolences.

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and first daughter Ivanka Trump also tweeted about the late singer’s passing.

