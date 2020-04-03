Bill Withers, Iconic Singer-Songwriter Behind ‘Lean On Me’ Dies At 81

Legendary soul singer Bill Withers has passed away from heart complications, his family told the Associated Press. The “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” singer was 81 years old.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the Withers’ family statement read.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones,” the statement continued.

Bill, who stopped recording music in the 1980s, was known for creating songs that stand the test of time. The Grammy award winner’s first timeless classic, “Ain’t No Sunshine,” came out in 1971 and spent a whopping 16 weeks in the top 40 music charts.

A year later, Withers came out with the song we have all probably listened to during hard times, “Lean On Me.”

Both “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” are included in Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest songs of all time, and “Lean On Me” was played at both President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton’s inauguration ceremonies

As news of the iconic singer’s passing made headlines, celebrities from all corners of the world took to social media to say just how much they had been impacted by his longstanding music career.

Tributes from Bill’s fellow musicians flooded in— Lenny Kravitz tweeted that his soul is full with Bill’s music

Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill. pic.twitter.com/mkpcSBfuZv — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 3, 2020

Chance The Rapper also mourned the singer’s loss and said listening to Bill’s music brought back good memories.

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

Today we lost one of the sweetest souls. Bill Withers RIP. A more gentle, poetic and dignified man you will struggle to find. He was gracious enough to let me sample him on ‘demons’. Check out ‘Grandma’s Hands’ to remember one of soul music’s finest songwriters… xxx pic.twitter.com/iKzQD1rGJG — Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) April 3, 2020

R.I.P. Bill Withers 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Super Legend — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 3, 2020

The songwriter’s influence wasn’t limited to the music industry. Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson said he grew up on Withers’ music and that he will never be forgotten. Dwyane Wade also shared his condolences.

Bill Withers… you will be missed, but not forgotten. I remember always singing “Ain’t no sunshine” “Use Me” and “Lean On Me” growing up with my family. We will sing it forever in my house. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/6aWOkIJrzA — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers! The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world-“Lovely Day” was our song of choice for her entry into the world. Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will forever be apart of our lives ❤️ 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 3, 2020

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and first daughter Ivanka Trump also tweeted about the late singer’s passing.

Ain't No Sunshine… today. I am so sad at Bill Withers’ passing. In this time of death and pain, I hold onto him. He was a true great soul singer. Most of my campaign events we played Lovely Day. He gave us lifetimes of light and that flame will never be extinguished. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 3, 2020

The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life. Let's all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2020