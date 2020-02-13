Billie Eilish Belts Dreamy James Bond Theme ‘No Time To Die’: Listen!

Eilish. Billie Eilish. The music superstar’s dreamy James Bond theme is here!

On Thursday, Billie dropped her title track from the iconic 007 franchise’s 25th film, “No Time To Die,” which she co-wrote with brother and frequent collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

The nearly 4-minute song pairs Billie’s signature soft-spoken vocals with swells of orchestral accompaniment, all building to a dramatic finish. Twitter followers went wild with praise, applauding the singer for blending her unmistakable sound with pops of traditional James Bond instrumentation. But, it was a surprisingly powerful and lengthy note held more than halfway through that seemed to leave the most lasting impression.

“The belt I’m screaming,” one fan wrote.

“The note at the end gave me chills,” chimed in another.

The release comes amid an especially busy few weeks for Billie. After sweeping the 2020 Grammy Awards last month with historic wins in top categories including Album, Song, and Record of the Year and Best New Artist, the 18-year-old made her Academy Awards debut last Sunday with an updated rendition of The Beatles’ classic “Yesterday” for the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment.

“No Time To Die,” Daniel Craig’s final onscreen outing as James Bond, hits theaters on April 10. Next Tuesday, Billie will deliver the theme’s first live performance at London’s BRIT Awards alongside Finneas, Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Billie is the youngest artist to ever write and record a 007 theme, joining Sam Smith, Adele, Sheryl Crow, Madonna, Alicia Keys and Jack White, and more.

— Erin Biglow