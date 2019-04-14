Billie Eilish Didn’t Disappoint With Fierce Coachella Debut Performance

Billie Eilish is here and ready to take over the world!

The 17-year-old hit the stage on Saturday night at Coachella and delivered a powerhouse set which included her hits, “you should see me in a crown,” “COPYCAT,” and “bad guy.”

BILLIE EILISH KILLED THIS COACHELLA PERFORMANCE LOOK AT THE WHOLE CROWD SHE DID THAT. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/I5bRM6USUH — mors got suspended (@typicalbizzzle) April 14, 2019

The fans were clearly loving it as thousands sang along to her bops and screamed with excitement as she hit the stage. Her performance also included multiple outfit changes and an epic performance on a bed that was suspended in the air for her hit, “bury a friend.”

The crowd went nuts and sang along as Billie sang and danced away atop the floating bed. Her powerhouse debut at the music festival didn’t go unnoticed by major superstars including Justin Bieber who reacted on Twitter.

“Proud of you @billieeiliesh,” he wrote.

Other fans also sounded off on social media, showing their love for the pop star.

“who let billie eilish be the baddest bitch of Coachella?” one person wrote.

“IM SO F*CKING PROUD OF YOU @billieeilish OMG COACHELLA IS NOW BILLIECHELLA!” another person added.

“Even though I wasn’t at Coachella I was watching Billie live and godddd I can tell u that I felt like I was there and it felt so real, like dude I’m speechless rn I can’t even congrats on playing at Coachella Billie ,” another fan tweeted.

Billie shot to fame with her viral hit, “Ocean Eyes” three years ago and has continued to gain a massive following with her haunting lyrics and spooky visuals in the music videos.

Her current album, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” topped the album sales chart last week and broke tons of records. Next for Eilish is her massive global tour!

— Stephanie Swaim