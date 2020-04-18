Billie Eilish & The Jonas Brothers Surprise Students for John Kraskinski’s Virtual Prom

From “The Office” to ultimate DJ!

John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom on Friday night for teens who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic quarantine orders, which are currently in effect across much of the world.

The actor was joined by other A-Listers like Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Chance the Rapper – tbh it sounds better than a real prom!

The JoBros performed their bop, “Sucker” while Billie performed her hit, “Bad Guy.”

“I absolutely adore you guys,” John said to Billie, who was with her brother Finneas. “I’ve been big fans of yours forever. The fact that you use ‘The Office’ in a song blew my brain out and I don’t think I’ve fully recovered, ever.”

Also joining in on the fun was John’s former “Office” co-star Rainn Wilson.

Fans loved the virtual event and reacted online.

“Everyone say: thank you, John Krasinski. He’s really out there doing the most and it’s so appreciated,” one person tweeted.

“Literally couldn’t love the Jonas Brothers and John Krasinski any more if I tried,” another wrote.

“John Krasinski throwing an online prom for the seniors who won’t get to attend theirs this year is honestly the purest thing ever,” a third said.

The prom was held on Some Good News’ YouTube page, where John tried to bring upbeat content to fans amid the pandemic.

— Stephanie Swaim