Billie Eilish Wins First American Music Award: ‘I Can’t Believe This’

Billie Eilish just won the first American Music Award of the night at the 2019 AMAs on Sunday for Alternative Artist and she couldn’t believe the news.

“Wow, I feel like I can’t say more to the fans and supporters because you made it all happen, man,” Billie excitedly shared on stage.

“I can’t believe I’m, like, standing in front of, oh, my God, I’m, like, shaking. Sorry. To be in this category is insane to me. I grew up being in love you all of you, everybody in that row, every in that row, in this room. The fact that you’re looking at me right now, I can’t believe this. Thank you to the fans. Thank you, guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, I love you.”

Naturally, Billie looked pretty cool too as she accepted her award. The 17-year-old was rocking Burberry sunglasses to match her vintage designer look.

The “Bad Guy” singer couldn’t believe the whirlwind year she’s had, with four of her tracks from her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” making the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 singles chart.

Billie told Access Hollywood on the red carpet, “It’s literally like night and day..my life is like not my life anymore but it is, it’s weird. It’s a weird world, man.”

Billie is also nominated for New Artist Of The Year and is performing for the first time at an awards show.