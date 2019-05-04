Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher On ‘Star Wars’ Day

May the fourth be with you!

Billie Lourd remembers her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on national “Star Wars” day.

The “American Horror Story” actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a sweet tribute to the “Star Wars” alum who died in December of 2016.

She captioned the photo of her and Carrie using only emojis to celebrate her iconic role as Princess Leia.

On Friday, Billie posted a tribute to Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, who died on Tuesday, April 30.

The 26-year-old shared many throwback photos of her mother with Peter as Chewbacca (and as himself) spending time together in and out of their “Star Wars” costumes.

Before her death, Billie and Carrie got the chance to work together in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the reprised Princess Leia and Lieutenant Connix.

The pair accompanied each other the premiere in December of 2015, where Billie posted the same photo.

Carrie is to appear as Princess Leia one last time using unseen footage in upcoming film, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

