Billie Lourd Welcomes Baby Boy Named After Late Mom Carrie Fisher: See The First Photo!

Surprise! Billie Lourd is a mom.

The “Scream Queens” alum delighted fans on Thursday with the news that she and fiancé Austen Rydell had welcomed a baby boy, a surprising announcement considering neither had revealed they were expecting in the first place!

“Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” Billie wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her son’s bare feet peeking out of a space-patterned onesie.

The regal name is a clear nod to the actress’ late mom, Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at age 60. Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, told E! News that the moniker means a great deal to him as a tribute to his sister’s legacy.

“I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected,” he said. “Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie.”

Billie appeared alongside the “Star Wars” legend in the blockbuster franchise’s most recent installments, even sporting a Princess Leia-esque hairstyle for her role as Lieutenant Connix.

She and Austen got engaged over the summer and the groom-to-be celebrated the milestone with a series of cute couple selfies on Instagram, adding that Billie had a no-brainer answer to his proposal.

“She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?” Austen wrote at the time.

Congrats to the happy first-time parents!

