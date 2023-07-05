Billy Porter And Husband Adam Smith Split After 6 Years Of Marriage

Billy Porter and Adam Smith are parting ways.

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” the actor’s rep Simon Halls told People. “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

Billy‘s rep also noted that the pair will not be speaking about this further, adding, “There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Billy’s rep for comment.

Billy Porter And Adam Smith Through The Years View Gallery

Billy and Adam met in 2009 at a dinner party and dated for seven months before breaking up, according to People. But that wasn’t the end of their love story. They rekindled their romance five years later and Billy proposed to Adam in London on Dec. 29, 2016. They got married less than three weeks later on Jan. 14, 2017.

Shortly after they tied the knot, the Emmy winner told People why marriage was such a big milestone.

“We both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an ‘abomination,'” he told the outlet at the time. “The thought of marriage, there was no context for it — there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us.”

At the time, Billy also said he was still “trying to find the words to describe” what it was like getting married.

“I didn’t think I needed it,” he said. “I lived with this idea that it just wasn’t for us. So, when we went to get our marriage license the other day, the act of that was so powerful in a way that crept up on the both of us, and it just grounded that moment.”