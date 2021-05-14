Camila Cabello Sparkles As ‘Cinderella’ In First Photos Of New Fairy-Tale Adaption

Princess Camila Cabello!

The first images of the “Havana” singer as Cinderella have been released for the upcoming live-action fairy-tale adaption which will be released on Amazon Prime in September.

The 24-year-old who is making her feature film debut in the flick appears be working some magic in one of the photos to create her look using a little of magic for the ball. While the other image shows Camila gazing lovingly into the eyes of Prince Robert, who is played by Nicholas Galitzin.

Camila shared the images on Twitter, reacting to the first shots, writing, “WOWWWZA.”

The highly anticipated flick is being written and directed by “Pitch Perfect” screenwriter Kay Cannon and James Corden is also a producer.

The film will feature original songs from the former “Fifth Harmony” singer along with Idina Menzel, who plays her on-screen stepmother, there will also be other songs from modern artists in the movie.

Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney and James Corden will be starring alongside Camila.

Amazon announced in May that it had picked up the film after it was initially supposed to be released by Sony.

Director Kay Cannon celebrated its upcoming release on Amazon, “I’m excited that we can now offer a wider audience around the world an opportunity to see our movie safely with their loved ones,” she tweeted at the time.

In March, Camila celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. He shared a video of the couple riding on what appeared to be a golf cart.

The “Monster” singer wrote, “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you more every day mi vida,” he wrote.

She also celebrated her big day writing, “Its my birthday!!!! Made it to level 24, LETS GOOO! Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes, I’m so thankful for all the love and I’m sending it right back!”

