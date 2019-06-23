Billy Ray Cyrus & Lil Nas Brought Country To BET Awards With Epic Performance

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas brought a taste of country to the 2019 BET Awards!

The duo kept the party going as they performed their hit track, “Old Town Road,” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pair totally looked like they were destined to perform together! Baring his chest, Lil Nas rocked the audience while donning black cowboy hats, boots, yellow chaps and a yellow leather jacket. Meanwhile, Billy Ray was in all black as he danced around the stage.

The two rode up to the venue before entering on to the stage, which was set up like an old-school western saloon. The pair then delivered their chart-topping anthem, which has been at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks.

Throughout the song, Billy kind of hung back and he let the rapper totally shine.