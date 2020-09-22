Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Use Tortoise To Reveal Sex Of Baby

Bindi Irwin has a little girl on the way! In a sweet Instagram post, the 22-year-old wildlife warrior shared a snap with hubby Chandler Powell and a surprise guest: a tortoise!

“Baby girl, you are our world,” Bindi wrote. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Bindi’s brother left a supportive comment on the post, writing, “I can’t wait to meet my niece!” Meanwhile, Chandler gushed over his growing family, writing, “I love you and our daughter more than anything.”

Bindi first announced the happy news in a lengthy Instagram post this August, sharing a photo with her man where they hold a mini Australia Zoo uniform.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she gushed.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” Bindi continued. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Earlier this month, the “Dancing With The Stars” alum shared another sweet update on her pregnancy with a snap featuring a koala, a wallaby and a sonogram photo. “The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” she wrote.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much,” she continued. “Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

Chandler reacted in the comments with a sweet message saying, “Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved.”

It seems like Bindi and Chandler are going to be great parents!

— by Katcy Stephan