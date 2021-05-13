Bindi Irwin Cuddles With Baby Daughter Grace On Adorable Zoo Date

Bindi Irwin’s little girl is already a wildlife expert in the making!

The new mom took baby Grace for a stroll through the Australia Zoo and documented their outing with an adorable Instagram photo on Thursday. Bindi grinned ear-to-ear while cradling Grace against her shoulder and she revealed in a heartfelt caption that she and Grace have a blast exploring the scenic grounds together.

“Our gorgeous Grace Warrior is almost two months old. She loves an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big. She lights up the world with her beautiful heart,” Bindi wrote, adding a yellow heart emoji and a special shoutout to husband Chandler Powell for taking the snap.

Grace has clearly been the perfect addition to the Irwin family.

To commemorate one month since her birth, Bindi and Chandler dressed Grace in her first set of Australia Zoo khakis and introduced her to a group of star tortoises. The family uniform may have looked a little roomy on Grace in the cute social media post her parents shared, but she’ll grow into it in no time. There’s no rush, though – it was ready months ahead of her arrival!

In fact, the happy couple announced Bindi’s pregnancy last August by holding up a mini Australia Zoo button-down in a cute Instagram pic.

The 22-year-old and her longtime love have been over the moon about first-time parenthood and enjoy giving fans regular updates on life with Grace. Last weekend, Bindi debuted the thoughtful gift she received for her first Mother’s Day – an artist’s rendering of the Irwin and Powell families including Bindi’s dad, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 when Bindi was just 8 years old.

“This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for bringing my family and Chandler’s together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description.”

— Erin Biglow