Hilary Swank Reveals 10-Month-Old Twins’ Names In Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Tribute

Hilary Swank is revealing a sweet detail about her motherhood experience.

The two-time Oscar winner, 49, shared the names of her 10-month-old twins for the first time in a heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute. Hilary shared a photo of the infants posing at the beach with “Aya” and “Ohm” written in the sand.

Hilary thanked fans for their support and well wishes on her new motherhood journey and explained to Instagram followers why she felt like it was the right time to make an official introduction.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first👼🏼👼🏼💝” she wrote, before posing a question to which many parents can likely relate.

“P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?” Hilary asked.

The “Million Dollar Baby” star welcomed her babies with husband Philip Schneider in April and recently opened up about first-time parenting, telling “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that the experience has exceeded all her expectations.

“It’s the best in the whole wide world. Yes, it’s more joy, more fun and more exhausting. It’s more everything than I ever thought it would be. It’s more glorious, it’s the most extraordinary thing in the world,” she said.