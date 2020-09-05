Bindi Irwin Honors Late Father Steve On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

Gone, but never forgotten.

In honor of the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin’s death, Bindi Irwin shared a sweet tribute to her late dad, who tragically passed away on Sept. 4, 2006 after suffering a fatal stingray wound when she was 8 years old.

She posted a childhood photo of her and her beloved father playing in the sand at the beach and wrote, “You’re always in my heart.”

Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, also honored the anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to her husband. She tweeted, “This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

Bindi, now 22, has dedicated her life to her dad’s mission through her work with the Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors. Looking ahead to the future, the conservationist and TV personality is preparing to welcome her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love. pic.twitter.com/UudW9n0cHb — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2020

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2020, revealed the exciting news of Bindi’s pregnancy on Instagram in August.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she wrote. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart.”

— Gabi Duncan