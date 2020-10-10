Bindi Irwin Shares First Baby Bump Photo & Says Daughter-On-The-Way Is Already ‘Incredibly Energetic’

Bindi Irwin is bumpin’ along!

On Oct. 10, the 22-year-old conservationist, who is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, gave her Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy – and shared her first photo cradling her growing baby bump!

“My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday,” Bindi wrote. “Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around.”

The animal lover also let fans know that her little one had grown to be as big as one very adorable creature!

“She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!” she wrote.

Bindi’s baby bump photo comes one week after she celebrated entering her second trimester.

“Can’t wait for our sweet baby girl to meet our animal family,” Bindi captioned a cuddly photo with a koala at the time. “I think she’ll love how fluffy our koalas are. We’ve entered the second trimester and now baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hamster!”

Chandler shared the same photo with a celebratory caption of his own, writing, “Koala cuddles with my gorgeous wife as we enter our second trimester for Baby Wildlife Warrior. Already planning family adventures together and you can guarantee they all involve wildlife. Love you @bindisueirwin. You’re beautiful and I know you’ll be an amazing mother.”

Bindi and Chandler first announced they were expecting a baby back in August alongside a photo of themselves holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

“It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” Bindi wrote at the time. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

Their pregnancy journey thus far has already been full of so much love. Bindi recently shared a screenshot of a romantic text from her husband, in which he excitedly updated her about a crocodile feeding session, referenced going surfing with her brother Robert, and told her he loved her “more than anything on this planet.”

“Get yourself a partner who enjoys feeding crocodiles, surfing with your brother and brings so much love to your life,” she captioned the snap in part.