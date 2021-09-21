Bindi Irwin Shows Off Her & Daughter Grace’s ‘Sunshine Smiles’ In Adorable Family Selfie

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is all smiles!

The soon-to-be 6-month-old daughter of wildlife conservationists Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell showed off her ear-to-ear grin in her mom’s latest Instagram photo.

In the snap, Bindi positioned the camera while Chandler held an exuberant Grace up to the lens, and all three looked as happy as can be.

“We’ve got those sunshine smiles,” the 23-year-old captioned the shot, adding a sun emoji and tagging her husband.

Bindi and Chandler became first-time parents when Grace was born on March 25, which also marked their first wedding anniversary.

In the months since, the little one has continually brought the sunshine with her wide smiles and infectious laughter. In a sweet video posted by Chandler in July, Grace couldn’t stop giggling while Bindi sang a song about all 50 of the United States.

“Our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad’s home country from her beautiful mama. P.S. Bindi wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire!” he wrote, referencing the one state his wife blanked on. “Grace’s laugh was too adorable to remember every state!”

Chandler also shared a photo earlier this week of him and Grace smiling side-by-side.

“Our faces after having a conversation with an orange tree. This little smile is my favorite part of every day,” he captioned the shot.

“Her smile,” Bindi commented on the photo, adding heart and tears-of-joy emojis.

Bindi, Robert, Terri and Steve Irwin Family Photos View Gallery

