Bindi Irwin’s Mom Terri Snuggles With Granddaughter Grace Warrior In Sweet Pic

Terri Irwin is soaking up all the baby snuggles with her granddaughter Grace Warrior.

The proud grandma shared the photo to Twitter on Saturday of her and late husband Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi and husband Chandler Powell’s baby girl sleeping on her chest as at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Australia.

She captioned the sweet pic, writing, “Snuggle time with beautiful Grace Warrior at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. All the love.”

Bindi and Chandler welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior on March 25, exactly a year after the couple tied the knot.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

The new parents seem to be loving being parents. Earlier this month Bindi took to social media to show some appreciation for her life partner by penning a sweet message that her millions of fans could see.

“Love of my life. Partner in raising Grace, animal puns, endless baby laundry, coffee drinking, Parks & Rec watching, conservation missions, hug giving, crocodile feeding, life adventuring and so much more,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

In July, the wildlife conservationist turned 23 and celebrated the milestone as a mom for the first time, giving fans a peek at the family festivities she enjoyed with Chandler, Terri and brother Robert and, of course, daughter Grace Warrior.

“My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift. Our sweet Grace Warrior’s face says it all,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)


