Bindi Irwin Shows Off Touching Artwork Reimagining Her Wedding Day With Dad Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin now has a visual reminder that her late dad is always by her side.

The newlywed received a priceless piece of art from a fan, visual artist Debb Oliver, which depicted Steve Irwin standing with her on her wedding day.

In the image, Bindi stood between her husband, Chandler Powell, and the late Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006 after an encounter with a stingray. Bindi’s mother Terri and brother Robert rounded out the picture, along with Steve’s beloved dog Sui and Bindi’s pup Piggy.

Bindi shared a photo of her, Chandler, Terri and Robert holding up the framed artwork and captioned it with a touching quote. “‘To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.’ ― Thomas Campbell. Thank you @the_monkey_brush for creating this spectacular piece,” she wrote.

Bindi got the physical copy of the image after first seeing the image on Debb’s Instagram – the sight of which moved her to tears.

“My family. Our wedding day. This artwork gave me happy tears,” she wrote back in July after seeing it online. “Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for creating such a beautiful piece, it means the world to me.”

The piece was a passion project for Debb, who slowly began working on it after Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about how Steve would be so proud of them. So I wanted to draw all the Irwins together, including Sui. Steve’s best friend,” she wrote in part. “I LOVE this family so much. And I’d love for them to see this.”