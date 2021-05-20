‘The Bachelorette Australia’ Names First Bisexual Lead With Male & Female Contestants

“The Bachelorette Australia” is shaking things up!

Brooke Blurton, 26, who previously appeared on Australia’s “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor In Paradise,” will be the series’ first openly bisexual lead, as well as the first Indigenous lead.

In a statement, she said, ““I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience. My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”

Brooke told The Daily Telegraph that she’s aware not everyone will be a fan of her casting, but she’s still putting her heart into it. “I am not too sure if Australia is ready for it. I certainly am. If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does,” she said.

The show’s host Osher Günsberg shared excitement for Brooke’s casting, adding, “We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us. I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love.”

The show’s casting site shows that both men and women are being cast as contestants to vie for Brooke’s heart—a series first.

The news comes just one month after former American “Bachelor” Colton Underwood came out as gay, telling Robin Roberts, “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!