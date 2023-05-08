Bindi, Robert & Terri Irwin Open Up About Steve Irwin’s Lasting Legacy: ‘He’s A Superhero’

Steve Irwin’s legacy lives on!

The Irwin family, Terri, Robert, Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell, honored the late animal activist at their annual gala dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday night. While on the red carpet at the event, the foursome chatted with Access Hollywood about Steve’s lasting legacy.

“I think what he exemplified is creating a legacy … and that’s something I think about every day … his legacy is not only what you can do to, to honor dad’s legacy, but how do you create your own as well? You know … I think that everyone, every single person can do that within our own lives,” Robert said about his father.

Bindi echoed her brother’s statements and shared how she kept her late father close to her heart during the night by wearing a necklace with his portrait on it.

“My beautiful mom (Terri) got this necklace many, many years ago from our dear, dear friend and it is so special,” she explained. “To be able to have dad with us with every part of this night … and I feel like his, his legacy and his, his spirit really lives on in the work through wildlife warriors and to be able to carry on his mission is such an incredible honor.”

For more information on ways you can make a difference in wildlife conservation, visit the Wildlife Warriors website.