Blac Chyna Talks ‘Blackout Tuesday’ & Giving Back Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Blac Chyna is giving back in a major way.

The 32-year-old as spoke to Access Hollywood alongside Bless It Bag founder and CEO Bella Baskin about teaming up to raise funds to distribute at least 500 bags to the homeless in Los Angeles this weekend.

The model revealed why working up with the charity is especially important due to the current protests that are occurring all across Los Angeles.

“On the news they’re like, boarding up buildings downtown. They’re looting downtown, so it’s like (the people that are already homeless) and now (they’re) like looking at the place that… was safe and this is happening right now,” she said. “I feel like, when I go down there I actually want to have like, certain conversations with certain people and maybe like, uplift them because sometimes, just because a person is homeless doesn’t mean that they’re on drugs. It’s like things that happen and then it puts you in this place, and you just need motivation. It’s like people that can’t even pay their rent.”

Chyna also spoke out about “Blackout Tuesday,” a movement organized through the music industry, following the death of George Floyd, and she shared why she thinks it’s important.

“I really think that it’s important, especially around this time and I feel like music right now, it has always been really impactful,” the mother of two shared. “So I feel like some of the things that we enjoy or people enjoy we have to kinda like take that back, you get what I’m saying. So I feel like everybody needs to either step up and say something or do something that’s outrageous. You know, and not be afraid about it because the things that’s going right now it’s not safe, it’s not fun and it’s just not cool.”

There are three Bless It Bag available, for men, women and pets. They are $15 for men and women’s bags and $7 for the pet bags. They can be purchased on Venmo via @BlessItBag or on BlessItBag.org.

— Stephanie Swaim