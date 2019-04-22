BLACKPINK Are Officially Arianators – See Them Support Her At #Arichella!

Legends supporting legends!

BLACKPINK stole the show at both weekends of Coachella this year, and now they’re showing love for a fellow performer at the music festival.

Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa of the K-pop super group were photographed backstage on Sunday, April 21 as Ariana Grande performed.

And the girls were showing Ari some major love by sporting some of her merch!

The trio rocked the pop star’s NASA masks as they posed for a photo. Missing from the photo was their fourth bandmate, Jisoo.

Fans loved the situation and quickly sounded off on social media showing the gals some major love.

“blackpink is at coachella today… Ariana is performing at coachella today… ARIPINK WILL RISE TODAY.,” one person wrote.

“OMG BLACKPINK IS AT THE BACKSTAGE WITH ARI OMG I CANT BREATHE PROPERLY,” another person tweeted.

“IMAGINE… IF ARI AND BLACKPINK MADE A COLLAB THEY COULD BREAK RECORDS ON TOP OF RECORDS + THE VIEWS ON THE MUSIC VIDEO THE VISUALS AND EVERYTHING THE SONG ITSELF COULD HEAL AND MAKE US ALL DANCE AT THE SAME TIME, THERE’S ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES #ARICHELLA #BLACKPINKxCoachella_D2,” a third person added.

BLACKPINK’s support of Ariana comes after a fan posted a now-viral tweet of DM’s they claim were sent between them and Ari.

“Do u know who blackpink is??? If you don’t. u should definitely check them out. They’re so good (they’re gonna be at Coachella btw,” the fan wrote.

“Yes I do,” Ariana appears to have responded. “I know imma try to see them second week.”

Who else wants these legends to collab on a song together?!