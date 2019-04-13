BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella

BLACKPINK is making major moves.

The band hit the Coachella stage on Friday, making history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the music festival.

The band, which is the hight-charting female K-pop group in the US, performed at the Sahara Stage on Friday night. Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie Kim looked stunning on the stage, rocking fierce feminine looks.

Blinks were obsessed with the set, and took to social media to sound off!

“THIS IS HOW YOU START THE DAMN SONG! “COACHELLA ARE YOU READY TO SCREAM?!” JENNIE KIM DID IT AGAIN BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA! ,” one fan wrote with a video of the band onstage.

“just watched some of blackpink performances at coachella cos i’ve been in love with lisa since kiss and make up was released and even more in love with her now she’s so talented her stage presence, charisma is captivating this girl was born to be on stage,” another fan added.

“blackpink is loved by everyone even non kpop stans and locals admit how amazing these girls are when they saw them for the first time at coachella. reading the compliments makes us as fans definitely proud and happy,” a third person wrote.

BLACKPINK has a major online following, and their most recent music video for ” DDU-DU DDU-DU” has over 754 million views on YouTube.

Following Coachella, the band is set to take North America with their “In Your Area” tour.

What did you think about BLACKPINK’s Coachella set?

— Stephanie Swaim