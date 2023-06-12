BLACKPINK’s Jennie Abruptly Leaves Stage Mid-Concert Due To ‘Deteriorating Condition’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has Blinks concerned for her well-being.

The K-pop superstar made a sudden exit offstage during a Melbourne concert over the weekend, prompting love and support across social media.

Videos capturing her mid-set departure depict audience members shouting, “We love you Jennie” as she made her way backstage. YG Entertainment issued an online statement about the matter and confirmed that Jennie cut her performance short to prioritize her health.

the crowd yelling “we love you jennie” as she gets off the stage, love how they don’t make her feel bad as she prioritizes her health 🙁 pic.twitter.com/LTHf3ofDAv — ♰ (@jensamour) June 11, 2023

“We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” the statement read. “JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

The 27-year-old reportedly also missed sound check earlier in the day and YG Entertainment, who founded the girl group, went on to acknowledge that Jennie is disappointed over leaving the show early but “assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

BLACKPINK’s three other members Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé continued with the show and let the crowd know that their bandmate was recuperating.

the girls kept reassuring us that jennie is okay and she’s sad that she can’t perform 🥺 don’t worry about us and rest jennie, we love you and we hope you feel better soon baby 😭 pic.twitter.com/ToP796wENv — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) June 11, 2023

“The girls kept reassuring us that Jennie is okay and she’s sad that she can’t perform,” one tweet read, captioning video of the group addressing Jennie’s absence. “Don’t worry about us and rest Jennie, we love you and we hope you feel better soon baby 😭”

Jennie became a global icon after joining BLACKPINK in 2016 and has more recently crossed over into Hollywood stardom, with a new Calvin Klein campaign and her acting debut in HBO’s “The Idol” alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

— Erin Biglow