Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Dazzle At Her Premiere For 'A Simple Favor'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had the look of love at her premiere for "A Simple Favor."

The stunning couple, who were celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, dazzled on the red carpet on Monday night in New York City. And despite the dreary and rainy weather, the couple was hotter than ever. Blake was a knockout in a black suit with a sparkling, sheer blouse underneath. She wore her long blonde hair back in a braid and added chunky earrings and a set of sparkling heels to complete the look.

Blake was definitely feeling her sexy suit too and told Access while she doesn't necessarily feel more powerful, she does feel just as sexy rocking a suit as she does a dress!