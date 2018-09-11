Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Dazzle At Her Premiere For 'A Simple Favor'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had the look of love at her premiere for "A Simple Favor."
The stunning couple, who were celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, dazzled on the red carpet on Monday night in New York City. And despite the dreary and rainy weather, the couple was hotter than ever. Blake was a knockout in a black suit with a sparkling, sheer blouse underneath. She wore her long blonde hair back in a braid and added chunky earrings and a set of sparkling heels to complete the look.
Blake was definitely feeling her sexy suit too and told Access while she doesn't necessarily feel more powerful, she does feel just as sexy rocking a suit as she does a dress!
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attends the New York premier of 'A Simple Favor' at Museum of Modern Art on September 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"I don't feel more powerful in a suit. I always find that very strange cause I don't think men feel more powerful when they change their articles of clothing so it's like silly that we are always like oh look at the woman in the power suit. You don't see any man walking down Wall Street say, 'look at that man in that power suit,'" Blake told Access. "I enjoy it cause it's more comfortable, practical, and it's a nice challenge."
For his part, Ryan rocked a burgundy suit with a striped tie.
The couple was all smiles on the red carpet and seemed to be soaking up the fun date night.