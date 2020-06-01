Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Pen Note On Privilege: ‘We’ve Never Had To Worry About Preparing Our Kids For Different Rules Of Law’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are donating $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the pair penned a powerful note about how they want to do more to end systematic racism.

Both Blake and Ryan shared the same message, addressing that they have never had to fear for their children’s safety and addressed the privilege they have had as parents. The two actors share three children.

“We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car.”

“We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger,” the post added. “We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

Blake shared that she and Ryan “want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity.”

“We are committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously,” she added. “It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling.”

As the pair looked inward after looking at the current news and protests around the world, they also made a public outward statement sharing that their donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund is in order to become an ally to the organization.

They wrote that they “stand in awe of this organization and its leader, Sherrilyn Ifill” and their donation is “just a start.”

They added that they “want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally. And play a part in easing pain for so many who feel as though this grand experiment is failing them.”

The duo’s message of support comes on the heels of unrest across the country as Black Lives Matter protests erupted in honor of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody after he was pinned down at the neck by police officer, Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers involved in the incident were all fired from the Minneapolis police force.