Blake Lively Pregnant With Baby No. 4 – See Her Baby Bump!

Blake Lively has another baby on the way!

The “Gossip Girl” alum revealed that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds by debuting her growing baby bump at the Forbes Women’s Summit on Thursday.

For the special occasion, the 35-year-old donned a gold sequin dress that put her belly on full display. She added a white headband, gold hoop earrings, and platform ankle-strap pumps to the chic look.

Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot back in 2012, are already proud parents to three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment about the exciting baby news.