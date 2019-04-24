Blake Lively Reveals Things We Never Knew About Gigi Hadid In Her Birthday Tribute!

Blake Lively was getting deep (spiritually deep) about her friend Gigi Hadid on her 24th birthday!

The “A Simple Favor” actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a sweet birthday tribute to the 24-year-old model.

“Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid! Who’s more fun than you…no one,” she captioned a photo of her and Gigi hanging off a black truck with a Christmas tree strapped to the top.

“More proof. Live it girl. You’re doin it right,” she wrote next to another picture of Gigi rocking out at a Taylor Swift concert. “You love and celebrate others. You build people up rather than tearing them down. You work so hard. You have so much appreciation. You’re present. And kind.”

Wowza! But the love didn’t stop there! The “Gossip Girl” alum continued to gush about her friend’s hidden talents and sweet spirit.

“You’re insanely talented at things that no one is good at – like making chairs from scratch out of resin,” Blake went on. “And you love everyone around you so fully. I’m happy to know your sweet spirit. Yeah. I just spoke about your spirit. Things have gotten deep.”

We definitely had to google “resin” after reading this, but we are so here for this loving friendship!

Gigi had a pretty unbeatable birthday — getting spoiled by other celeb pals including Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon, Lily Aldridge and of course her little sis Bella Hadid!

And she made sire to dance the night away with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, at her denim-themed birthday bash (Taylor Swift was also in attendance, NBD)!

Happy Birthday to the burger queen herself!